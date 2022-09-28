UrduPoint.com

DG PDMA Briefs On Flood Relief Operations In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that living nations face natural calamities with patience, adopt the best strategy and effective planning to diminish the losses.

She expressed these views during her visit to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) office Quetta where Director General PDMA Naseer Khan Nasar gave her detailed briefing about the ongoing relief operation in the flood-hit areas of the province.

Spokesperson lauding the civil and military collective efforts in calamity-ravaged districts said "Pakistan Army, PDMA, FC and civil administration have been impressive. Joint relief and rehabilitation operation by civil and military in catastrophe-hit areas was indeed a remarkable move.

She noted that on the direction of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, she met with the officers of the embassies of various friendly countries and welfare organizations to inform them about the financial and life losses caused throughout Balochistan.

"In this context PDMA and other institutions have to play a key role so that the affected families can get back to their routine life," she stressed.

Earlier, Director PDMA General Naseer Khan Nasir while giving a briefing to Balochistan government spokesman Farah Azeem Shah said that PDMA along with Pak Army, Frontier Corps and district administration are carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities in flood affected areas.

"PDMA is striving hard to help out the flood-stricken families in this hour of difficulty,"After a joint survey of the losses caused by the rains and floods, she said soon compensation and rehabilitation process for the flood-stricken people will be started.

