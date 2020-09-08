UrduPoint.com
DG PDMA, DG Rescue 1122 Review Rescue Operation At Mine Collapse Incident Site

Tue 08th September 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Directors general of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue 1122 on Tuesday visited the affected area in district Mohmand where several laborers were killed in mine collapse incident to review rescue operation.

Director general PMDA said Jawans of Pak army, district administration and Rescue 1122 teams were taking part in rescue and relief operation.

So far, dead bodies of 17 people had been retrieved from rubble besides the nine injured, adding that efforts were underway to rescue the other people trapped under the rock.

He said five ambulances and one recovery vehicle had been sent, adding that there was effective coordination between the relevant departments, PMDA and the district administration.

More Stories From Pakistan

