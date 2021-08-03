DG PDMA launches monsoon tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharif Hussain Tuesday planted a sapling in PDMA headquarters to launch monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Besides, Director PDMA Miss Naghmana, Sajid Imran, Deputy Director, Aftab Ahmad, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Imran and Taimur Ali Khan other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PDMA said that tree plantation is a national obligation that play crucial role in abolition of environmental pollution.

He further stressed need for creation of awareness among all members of the society including men, women, youth and children to encourage them for participation in this beneficial work.

DG PDMA said that all staffers of the authority will fully participate in the tree plantation drive.