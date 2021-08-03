UrduPoint.com

DG PDMA Launches Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

DG PDMA launches monsoon tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharif Hussain Tuesday planted a sapling in PDMA headquarters to launch monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Besides, Director PDMA Miss Naghmana, Sajid Imran, Deputy Director, Aftab Ahmad, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Imran and Taimur Ali Khan other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PDMA said that tree plantation is a national obligation that play crucial role in abolition of environmental pollution.

He further stressed need for creation of awareness among all members of the society including men, women, youth and children to encourage them for participation in this beneficial work.

DG PDMA said that all staffers of the authority will fully participate in the tree plantation drive.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women All

Recent Stories

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

11 minutes ago
 52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

1 hour ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.