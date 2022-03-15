UrduPoint.com

DG PDMA Launches Spring Plantation Drive

Published March 15, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sharif Hussain Tuesday inaugurated spring plantation drive here at the authority office by planting a sapling.

Addressing on the occasion he said that plantation trees was a part of Islamic teaching and a national obligation therefore every citizen should have to participate in the national drive to make the country free from environmental pollution.

>