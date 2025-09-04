DG PDMA Punjab confirms timely efforts on 'Waterborne Diseases', warns Multan of next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) DG PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday confirmed that the government, following the Chief Minister’s directions, is making timely efforts to address waterborne disease concerns and meet the needs of flood victims, while alerting Multan to prepare for a critical situation in the next 24 hours.

In an exclusive conversation with media channels, he explained that around 8 to 9 lakh cusecs of flash floodwater are moving towards Multan, which is at high risk of drowning.

He further stated that the Ravi and Chinab rivers in particular are expected to face significant backwater effects, which could exacerbate the situation and worsen flooding in the affected areas.

In response to another query, he said that Gujarat has been the worst affected by this monsoon spell, with 9 monsoon spells reported so far. He also mentioned that four districts, including Multan and areas in the northwest, remain on high alert.

He emphasized that despite the severity of the floods, the safety of human lives is the government's top priority. Evacuations are underway, and emergency response teams are ready to provide immediate assistance to those in need.

To another question about Multan, he said with full technical and expert advice, that if necessary they would consider breaching the embankments, but assured that they are fully alert and the situation is being effectively managed.

Replying to a query, he noted that around 17 lakh people have been shifted, some to camps where the Chief Minister has mandated the prompt provision of essential facilities, including aqua water bottles, dry rations, medical support, mosquito nets, and other critical supplies.

He further elaborated that the facilities in the camps are being set up with the utmost care to ensure the well-being of the displaced population.

In addition to clean drinking water, dry rations, and medical services, the camps are also being equipped with sanitation facilities to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.

Volunteers and health workers are on-site, providing immediate care and distributing medicines, he said, adding, the camps are designed to offer a safe environment with proper shelter, mosquito nets, and other essential items to minimize the impact of the ongoing crisis on the affected families.

To another question, he said that rescue efforts have faced significant difficulties in Gujarat and Sialkot due to the severity of the flooding.

However, he assured that every effort is being made to overcome these obstacles and ensure the safety of the affected populations.