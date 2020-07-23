UrduPoint.com
DG PDMA Release Rs184 Mln Fund For North Waziristan Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:39 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday released Rs184 million funds under the head of monthly assistance for the affectees of North Waziristan.

In a statement issued here, he said that payment of assistance would start in next three days to registered affectees through their Jazz connection and they have to return to their native towns yet.

He said that the assistance money would be distributed among 15229 families with payment of rs 12,000 to each, adding that it would be the 71th installment of compensation to the affected families.

The DG said that the cash money was meant to help the displaced families in resettlement in their respective areas where the government was providing edible items on monthly basis.

