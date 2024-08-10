Open Menu

DG PDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 11:50 PM

DG PDMA visits flood affected areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Relief Commissioner Balochistan and DG PDMA Jahanzeb Khan Kakar said that there is an urgent need to rebuild protective embankments in the flood-affected areas of Lasbela district.

He emphasized the administration's efforts to assist in the restoration work in the affected regions.

He made these remarks while speaking to administrative officers during his visit to the flood-affected areas on Saturday.

DG PDMA Jahanzeb Kakar mentioned that immediately after taking notice of the breach of protective embankments, they began emergency visits to the flood-affected areas. During the visit, Assistant Commissioner Bela, Ali Shah Abbasi, and Engineer Malik Ashraf from the Irrigation Department briefed him about the restoration of connecting roads and potential measures to protect the flood-affected areas.

The Relief Commissioner was informed in the briefing that the breaches in the protective embankments in the Musani Goth, Luyani Narg Dhora, and Kathore Kudd Nadi of Tehsil Bela caused devastation. The connecting roads in the affected villages have been partially restored.

The Deputy Commissioner and the elected MPA and MNA from the area are continuously in contact with the people of their Constituencies.

The Relief Commissioner Balochistan reviewed the flood damage and was informed that the collapse of the protective embankments caused significant damage to agricultural crops.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Balochistan Flood Visit Lasbela Bela Jahanzeb Khan From

Recent Stories

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardia ..

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest

2 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

27 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan