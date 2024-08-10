DG PDMA visits flood affected areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Relief Commissioner Balochistan and DG PDMA Jahanzeb Khan Kakar said that there is an urgent need to rebuild protective embankments in the flood-affected areas of Lasbela district.

He emphasized the administration's efforts to assist in the restoration work in the affected regions.

He made these remarks while speaking to administrative officers during his visit to the flood-affected areas on Saturday.

DG PDMA Jahanzeb Kakar mentioned that immediately after taking notice of the breach of protective embankments, they began emergency visits to the flood-affected areas. During the visit, Assistant Commissioner Bela, Ali Shah Abbasi, and Engineer Malik Ashraf from the Irrigation Department briefed him about the restoration of connecting roads and potential measures to protect the flood-affected areas.

The Relief Commissioner was informed in the briefing that the breaches in the protective embankments in the Musani Goth, Luyani Narg Dhora, and Kathore Kudd Nadi of Tehsil Bela caused devastation. The connecting roads in the affected villages have been partially restored.

The Deputy Commissioner and the elected MPA and MNA from the area are continuously in contact with the people of their Constituencies.

The Relief Commissioner Balochistan reviewed the flood damage and was informed that the collapse of the protective embankments caused significant damage to agricultural crops.

