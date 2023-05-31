DG PDMA visits Rescue office, meets World Bank delegation

Director-General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imran Qureshi paid a visit to the Rescue Emergency Services Department to assess the equipment used during floods and emergencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):Director-General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imran Qureshi paid a visit to the Rescue Emergency Services Department to assess the equipment used during floods and emergencies.

During his visit, he also toured the Rescue Academy to inspect the emergency training simulator. Additionally, he had discussions with Dr Rizwan Naseer, the Secretary of Emergency Services, regarding flood response and preparedness.

The DG PDMA appreciated the professional response and capabilities of Rescue 1122 and reaffirmed PDMA's commitment to continue cooperation with Rescue 1122.

Later, a delegation comprising of five members from the World Bank visited the PDMA headquarters.

During their visit, DG Imran Qureshi provided a comprehensive briefing to the delegation about the responsibilities and capabilities of PDMA. He emphasized that PDMA is equipped with modern systems and possesses the capacity to effectively handle any natural disasters.

He further mentioned the establishment of District Emergency Operation Centers in all districts, ensuring prompt response and efficient reporting. Moreover, over 4,000 Rural Reporting Centers have been established at the grassroots level. The DG highlighted the ongoing 24/7 monitoring of the situation from the Provincial Control Room, including all District Emergency Operation Centers across Punjab.

The World Bank representatives also visited the state-of-the-art Provincial Control Room, where they praised the professional response and capabilities of PDMA. They assured continued support from the World Bank to Punjab in the prevention of urban flooding.

The delegation also acknowledged the commendable role played by PDMA in controlling the spread of COVID-19.