DG PDMA Warns Citizens To Avoid Waterlogged Areas As Heavy Rains Expected From August 5

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia on Sunday warned people to stay cautious and steer clear of waterlogged places as the sixth round of heavy monsoon rains is forecast across Punjab starting August 5.

In a message on media channels, he warned that the ongoing rains could lead to medium to high-level flooding in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, with the risk expected to begin from August 5, adding, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure timely warnings and necessary precautions are taken to minimize potential damage.

Monsoon rains in August are expected to be heavier than those experienced last month.

PDMA Punjab, under CM directives, has issued a comprehensive alert to all commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province, urging them to prepare for the upcoming heavy monsoon rains and potential flooding.

Rain is predicted in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur.

Civil defence, rescue teams and relevant agencies have been tasked by PDMA Punjab to complete all required arrangements, he added.

Emergency control room staff and Rescue 1122 disaster response teams will remain on high alert to respond swiftly. The public is advised to follow all precautionary measures issued to stay safe during the heavy rains, he mentioned.

There is a risk of landslides in Murree and Galliyat, as well as potential damage to mud houses and weak buildings. Travellers and tourists should exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay aware of the changing weather conditions, he added.

