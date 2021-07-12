UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:29 PM

DG PDMA warns public to take precautionary measures during monsoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Salman Shah Monday warned the public before monsoon rainy spell and asked them to take precautionary measure to avoid any untoward situation in the province.

Talking to private news channel he said, the spell is expected of heavy rain from Monday to Friday in Karachi, Thatta, Hyderabad and Badin. In view of the fear of urban flooding, the government has mobilized all its machinery and available resources to tackle the situation, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

