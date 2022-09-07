UrduPoint.com

DG Peshawar Development Authority Appears Before DMO

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) appeared before District Monitoring Officer (DM) to clarify his position, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

He told the DMO that he was unaware about the use of the official vehicle for the public meetings and as soon it came into his knowledge through social media, he suspended three employees of the authority with immediate effect, ordered inquiry into the matter and furnishing of report.

The District Monitoring Officer directed the DG PDA to present an inquiry report to him till September 12.

