DG Peshawar Development Authority orders removal of encroachment from Ring Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Syed Zafar Ali Shah have asked for removal of encroachment from Ring Road to ensure smooth flow of traffic

He also directed officials to shift the Ring Road Toll Plaza to an open place to control traffic jam.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here Friday at PDA with Syed Zafar Ali Shah, who also holds additional charge of DG PDA, in the chair. The chief executive officer directed PDA officials to issue notices to owners of markets on Ring Road for pavement of markets that have been causing dust pollution.

He asked WSSP and PDA to work jointly for beautification of Ring Road, exits and entrances of Hayatabad, with specific focus on Motorway entrance and exit.

To keep Hayatabad clean, the CEO asked PDA officials to replace the old tractors and waste bins and set up transfer stations for timely and effectively disposal of waste.

He asked PDA to ban donkey carts in Hayatabad and launch door-to-door waste collection drive for which biodegradable shopping bags should be distributed among the residents. "Fix timings for collection of waste and force sanitation staff to wear uniform and take action against staffers for violation.