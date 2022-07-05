UrduPoint.com

DG PFA Given Additional Charge Of PHDA Registrar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 10:00 PM

The Punjab government on Tuesday gave additional charge of Registrar of Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) to the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon

As per the orders issued by the Punjab government, Jadoon would also continue to hold the charge of the Director General PFA. He has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Registrar, PHDA.

Jadoon said that the food safety officers of PFA have been entrusted the powers of "inspector" under section 10(1) of the PHDA Act 2016 for operation and implementation of the act.

He further said that their utmost priority was to ensure the availability of safe and healthy food in the market for the people.

He added that the slogan of providing healthy food 'From Farm to Fork' was not merely a saying but was the top priority of authority under the mission of the Punjab government "Safe Food, Healthy Punjab."

