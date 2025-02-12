DG PFA imposed fine on two food points :

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Muhammad Asim Javed on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit to the Bhera motorway service area to make sure the provision of quality food for travelers.

According to a press release issued by the PFA spokesman,during the inspection, 13 food outlets were checked, and two were fined a total of Rs 55,000 due to poor hygiene conditions and the presence of expired food products.

Meanwhile, the DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed issued detailed corrective notices to 11 food points for improvements.

The DG PFA emphasized that strict actions would continue against those violating food safety regulations to protect public health.