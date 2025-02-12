Open Menu

DG PFA Imposed Fine On Two Food Points :

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM

DG PFA imposed fine on two food points :

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Muhammad Asim Javed on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit to the Bhera motorway service area to make sure the provision of quality food for travelers.

According to a press release issued by the PFA spokesman,during the inspection, 13 food outlets were checked, and two were fined a total of Rs 55,000 due to poor hygiene conditions and the presence of expired food products.

Meanwhile, the DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed issued detailed corrective notices to 11 food points for improvements.

The DG PFA emphasized that strict actions would continue against those violating food safety regulations to protect public health.

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

16 minutes ago
 61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

46 minutes ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

3 hours ago
 UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

10 hours ago
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

11 hours ago
 Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experien ..

Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..

11 hours ago
 UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa ..

UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system

11 hours ago
 Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serve ..

Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..

11 hours ago
 NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 20 ..

NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024

12 hours ago
 FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan