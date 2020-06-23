DG PHA checks attendance of field staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra on Tuesday visited various areas of provincial capital to check attendance of the staff.

He visited PHA zone-1, 4 and 5, Jail Road, Zafar Ali Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Center Point, Liberty and Mian Road Gulshan Ravi.

He monitored the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) adopted by the staffand expressed satisfaction over it.