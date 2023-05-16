UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Directs Authorities To Accelerate Beautification Work

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DG PHA directs authorities to accelerate beautification work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Director General (DG), of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the ongoing beautification work.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on the directives of the DG was utilizing all available resources to provide the citizens with a clean and green environment.

The beautification work in different parks and roads was being completed swiftly, he said and informed that the DG had directed the officers to further uplift green belts of different roads and their medians.

He also directed the officers to accelerate the pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within the shortest possible time frame.

The spokesman said, 'We are making all-out efforts for the beautification of Rawalpindi and Murree.' Under the project, the beautification of entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured, he added.

The DG said, joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a model town.

The DG had also issued instructions given the current heat wave to arrange adequate water for birds in all parks and roads.

Related Topics

Water Murree Heat Wave Rawalpindi All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his ..

‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his words for Imran Khan

28 seconds ago
 South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian ..

South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian and global arena

17 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

33 minutes ago
 Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

2 hours ago
 NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) ..

NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches St ..

Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches Strategic Plan 2023-2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.