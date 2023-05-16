DG PHA directs authorities to accelerate beautification work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Director General (DG), of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the ongoing beautification work.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on the directives of the DG was utilizing all available resources to provide the citizens with a clean and green environment.

The beautification work in different parks and roads was being completed swiftly, he said and informed that the DG had directed the officers to further uplift green belts of different roads and their medians.

He also directed the officers to accelerate the pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within the shortest possible time frame.

The spokesman said, 'We are making all-out efforts for the beautification of Rawalpindi and Murree.' Under the project, the beautification of entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured, he added.

The DG said, joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a model town.

The DG had also issued instructions given the current heat wave to arrange adequate water for birds in all parks and roads.