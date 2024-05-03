Open Menu

DG, PHA Directs Authorities To Complete Up-gradation Work Of Parks Swiftly

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 07:33 PM

DG, PHA directs authorities to complete up-gradation work of parks swiftly

Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Ahmed Hasan Ranjha has directed the authorities concerned to complete the up-gradation of the city park swiftly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Ahmed Hasan Ranjha has directed the authorities concerned to complete the up-gradation of the city park swiftly.

The DG said that the authority was utilizing all available resources for the development and up-gradation of the public parks to ensure quality recreational facilities for the citizens.

Ahmad Hasan Ranjha while issuing instructions for the up-gradation and cleaning measures of the parks said that the renovation, up-gradation and cleaning facilities of the parks were being ensured and the up-gradation work at all the public parks would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

The DG also pointed out that apart from improving the cleanliness and security of the parks, all respective issues were being resolved to repair the walking tracks, lights, swings and benches.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, ..

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab

26 minutes ago
 ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20 ..

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024

26 minutes ago
 Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challen ..

Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches

26 minutes ago
 Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable inju ..

Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra

28 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

28 minutes ago
 Privincial health minister visits Children Complex ..

Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities

28 minutes ago
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market ..

Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut

28 minutes ago
 Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR ..

Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo

26 minutes ago
 PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

49 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiq ..

President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..

26 minutes ago
 PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Ra ..

PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi

36 minutes ago
 Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Ministe ..

Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan