DG, PHA Directs Authorities To Complete Up-gradation Work Of Parks Swiftly
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Ahmed Hasan Ranjha has directed the authorities concerned to complete the up-gradation of the city park swiftly
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Ahmed Hasan Ranjha has directed the authorities concerned to complete the up-gradation of the city park swiftly.
The DG said that the authority was utilizing all available resources for the development and up-gradation of the public parks to ensure quality recreational facilities for the citizens.
Ahmad Hasan Ranjha while issuing instructions for the up-gradation and cleaning measures of the parks said that the renovation, up-gradation and cleaning facilities of the parks were being ensured and the up-gradation work at all the public parks would be completed within the stipulated time frame.
The DG also pointed out that apart from improving the cleanliness and security of the parks, all respective issues were being resolved to repair the walking tracks, lights, swings and benches.
