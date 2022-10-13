UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Directs For Provision Of Facilities In Parks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 03:00 PM

DG PHA directs for provision of facilities in parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza visited various green belts and parks to review provision of cleaning, water supply and plantation here on Thursday.

On this occasion, he said water supply and renovation of plants should be ensured on green belts of the city.

He instructed to the lower staff to provide public facilities in parks and while constructing any green belt in the city.

He said that garbage on green belts wouldn't be tolerated at all.

Water supply to plants should also be ensured in every kind of weather.

He said dust bins, benches, and jogging tracks with clean water supply in the parks were among the priorities.

He said that city parks were being developed on modern lines. Director Engineering Adnan Butt and Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi were also present during his visit.

