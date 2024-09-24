Open Menu

DG PHA Focuses On Sahiwal's Beautification Despite Challenges

Published September 24, 2024

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Malik Muhammad Ikram said on Tuesday that efforts are underway to beautify Sahiwalbalthough limited resources and manpower hinder the initiative.

According to APP Correspondent, during a meeting with Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed, DG PHA highlighted ongoing projects under the commissioner’s direction.

Work has begun on clearing vegetation along Old GT Road and preparations are in progress for a green belt in front of WAPDA offices along Rajbah 9L.

Ikram also announced that repair work on monuments along Rajbah 9L will commence this week along with the planting of more saplings on Fateh Sher Road and Jhal Road.

Commissioner Syed praised the PHA's efforts to enhance the city’s appearance and emphasized the importance of focusing on main roads and parks, given the resource constraints.

