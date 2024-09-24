DG PHA Focuses On Sahiwal's Beautification Despite Challenges
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Malik Muhammad Ikram said on Tuesday that efforts are underway to beautify Sahiwalbalthough limited resources and manpower hinder the initiative.
According to APP Correspondent, during a meeting with Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed, DG PHA highlighted ongoing projects under the commissioner’s direction.
Work has begun on clearing vegetation along Old GT Road and preparations are in progress for a green belt in front of WAPDA offices along Rajbah 9L.
Ikram also announced that repair work on monuments along Rajbah 9L will commence this week along with the planting of more saplings on Fateh Sher Road and Jhal Road.
Commissioner Syed praised the PHA's efforts to enhance the city’s appearance and emphasized the importance of focusing on main roads and parks, given the resource constraints.
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting of pre public accounts committee3 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle rider killed in road accident in Chichawatni3 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura sees drop in crimes after crackdown3 minutes ago
-
ICT Police prohibits officers, staff from social media activity without permission12 minutes ago
-
Drumbeats resound: Centuries-old tradition continues to echo in KP despite social media noise12 minutes ago
-
CM hosts online open forum on Facebook12 minutes ago
-
Emergency arrangements reviewed for congregation13 minutes ago
-
Attempt to kidnap student foiled in Swat23 minutes ago
-
PFA teams visit markets to ensure quality food items to people23 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit23 minutes ago
-
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr25 minutes ago
-
Annual Seerat conference held33 minutes ago