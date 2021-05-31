DG PHA for awareness about tree plantation among youth

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza stressed upon the need of creating awareness about tree plantation among students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza stressed upon the need of creating awareness about tree plantation among students.

During a visit of green belts and tree plantation campaign in a private school here on Monday, DG PHA said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum tree plantation in the city.

He said that comprehensive planning has been made for tree plantation and provision of water to the trees.

He urged masses to play their role in making tree plantation campaign successful in order to provide environmental pollution free country to our next generation.

He said that he himself was monitoring the campaign and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.