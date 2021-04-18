DG PHA for dynamic policy to generate revenue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) directed to evolve concrete policy for meeting recovery target since it was compulsory object to hold financial independence what he termed.

While addressing to a meeting conducted under his chair here; Shafqat Raza asked the recovery staff to do their work diligently.

He warned of zero tolerance for appearing lethargic in collecting publicity fee from commercial units spreading across the city.

He said they were searching out new avenues of generating financial resources to come out of previous losses.

He said they were going on to auction LEDs displayed at different intersections to collect funds.

It would not only make roads and highways beautiful, increase revenue of the department remarkably, he maintained.

He had sought performance report with regard to collecting publicity funds on daily basis.

He asked the subordinate staff to evolve good strategy to achieve the needful within shortest time period.