DG PHA For Effective Action Against Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 09:40 AM

DG PHA for effective action against encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Rauf Khan on Tuesday said that a coordinated plan has been chalked out to launch effective action against encroachments.

Addressing a meeting, he said PHA local chapter prepared a comprehensive plan to lift garbage around parks, adding that steps would be taken to provide awareness to the public in this regard.

He directed the subordinate staff to ensure cleanliness inside and outside the parks as well.

Garbage will not be tolerated at all, he stressed.

He said parks were for healthy activities. People should cooperate with PHA. They would take action against illegal activities inside parks as per law, he maintained.

He said efforts were being made to ensure a hundred percent utilization of the horticulture fund to get better facilities into the parks' premises.

Director Marketing Hafiz Usama, Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi and Director Engineering Adnan Butt were present on the occasion.

