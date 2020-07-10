DG PHA for installation of lights at Qasim Fort

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mahmood directed officers concerned to install lights at grassy plots of Qasim Fort and plantation of seasonal flowers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Malik Abid Mahmood directed officers concerned to install lights at grassy plots of Qasim Fort and plantation of seasonal flowers.

During his visit to Qasim Fort here on Friday, Dr Abid Mahmood said that it has been decided to plant seasonal flowers and trees at entry and exit points of the Qasim bagh for beautification. He said that keeping in view the historical background of the Qasim Fort, different development projects would be initiated.

The DG PHA directed officers concerned to install lights at the grassy plots of the Fort and asked them to make lights operational at night. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities at parks for masses.

He added that tree plantation would be started soon at water works road.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua, Director Horticulture PHA Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.