DG PHA Inspects Development Work At City Parks
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday visited various areas of the city including Iqbal Colony, 31 Block, and Ali Park Kot Fareed to review ongoing development work.
He was accompanied by the Deputy Director PHA during the visits.
According to media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan,At Iqbal Colony, the DG PHA Chaudhary Muhammad Arshad inspected the under-construction park opposite the FESCO office, where he reviewed the quality of flower beds, fountains, water supply system, and walking track, expressing satisfaction over the progress.
He also visited the under-construction park in 31 Block, met with local residents, and directed PHA officials to prioritize public feedback in the park’s development.
Later, the DG inspected Ali Park Kot Fareed, where he examined the lighting arrangements and issued instructions to improve cleanliness standards. He stated that maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of Sargodha is a collective responsibility. He urged citizens to take care of public parks, terming them as community assets vital for the city’s environment and aesthetics.
