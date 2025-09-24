Open Menu

DG PHA Inspects Development Work At City Parks

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DG PHA inspects development work at city parks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday visited various areas of the city including Iqbal Colony, 31 Block, and Ali Park Kot Fareed to review ongoing development work.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Director PHA during the visits.

According to media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan,At Iqbal Colony, the DG PHA Chaudhary Muhammad Arshad inspected the under-construction park opposite the FESCO office, where he reviewed the quality of flower beds, fountains, water supply system, and walking track, expressing satisfaction over the progress.

He also visited the under-construction park in 31 Block, met with local residents, and directed PHA officials to prioritize public feedback in the park’s development.

Later, the DG inspected Ali Park Kot Fareed, where he examined the lighting arrangements and issued instructions to improve cleanliness standards. He stated that maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of Sargodha is a collective responsibility. He urged citizens to take care of public parks, terming them as community assets vital for the city’s environment and aesthetics.

Recent Stories

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperat ..

Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia

28 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel T ..

Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition

43 minutes ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pres ..

G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

43 minutes ago
 TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Foru ..

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to r ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

1 hour ago
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier mak ..

World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball

1 hour ago
 Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..

1 hour ago
 AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, ..

AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts

2 hours ago
 New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance A ..

New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care

2 hours ago
 Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla head ..

Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan