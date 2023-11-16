DG PHA orders enhancing parks’ security

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Multan Asif Rauf Khan, said on Thursday that security arrangements at parks and the PHA office were being improved for discipline inside parks and the safety of visitors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Multan Asif Rauf Khan, said on Thursday that security arrangements at parks and the PHA office were being improved for discipline inside parks and the safety of visitors.

He said uniformed security guards should perform duty with dedication, and administrators in parks should ensure all staff on duty maintain discipline.

DG PHA checked the attendance of staff, including security guards, and the functioning of CCTV cameras. He also ordered proper drainage of water to avoid the spread of dengue mosquitoes.