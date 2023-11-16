Open Menu

DG PHA Orders Enhancing Parks’ Security

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

DG PHA orders enhancing parks’ security

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Multan Asif Rauf Khan, said on Thursday that security arrangements at parks and the PHA office were being improved for discipline inside parks and the safety of visitors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Multan Asif Rauf Khan, said on Thursday that security arrangements at parks and the PHA office were being improved for discipline inside parks and the safety of visitors.

He said uniformed security guards should perform duty with dedication, and administrators in parks should ensure all staff on duty maintain discipline.

DG PHA checked the attendance of staff, including security guards, and the functioning of CCTV cameras. He also ordered proper drainage of water to avoid the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue Water All

Recent Stories

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and lega ..

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and legal commitments

4 minutes ago
 DC's directed development work completion in propo ..

DC's directed development work completion in proposed polling stations of flood ..

6 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilit ..

Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilities: health minister

6 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chair ..

IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chairman PTI

6 minutes ago
 Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Afric ..

Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Africa for 212

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, ..

FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, human trafficking

6 minutes ago
Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of ..

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of projects, forms two committee ..

11 minutes ago
 Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior T ..

Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior Tennis C’ship final

9 minutes ago
 New police station inaugurates in Torghar distric ..

New police station inaugurates in Torghar district

9 minutes ago
 Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

9 minutes ago
 GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girl ..

GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girls C'ship title

9 minutes ago
 Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smo ..

Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smog: minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan