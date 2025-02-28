Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

DG PHA orders floral decoration at greenbelts, parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Kareem Bakhash directed officers concerned to ensure floral decoration at greenbelts and parks of the city for beautification.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding the spring plantation drive and the beautification of the city, he ordered well-planned strategy for different initiatives for the city's beautification.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PHA emphasized the need for collective efforts to enhance the beauty of the city, aligning with the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting was attended by Director Admin & Finance Hafiz Usama, Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi and field staff of the horticulture department.

The DG maintained that comprehensive steps were being taken to improve the city's aesthetic appeal. He stated that floral decorations were underway at High Court Road, flyovers, Northern Bypass, Kacheri Chowk, and other key locations. More flowers and trees will be planted during the spring season to further enhance greenery, he added.

He also directed that a strategic approach be adopted to ensure an adequate water supply for the flowers.

He urged employees and officers to actively contribute to the city's beautification by fulfilling their responsibilities with dedication and honesty.

