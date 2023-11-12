DG PHA orders Galaxy Ground park renovation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Tauqir Haider Kazmi paid a surprise visit to various parks and greenbelts in the city on Sunday, ordered renovation of the Galaxy Ground park and construction of a jogging track in B-Block Park, Satellite Town, besides making it more beautiful.

He inspected facilities available for visitors in the parks. He said all resources were being utilised for beautification of the city and its greenery.

Assistant Director Horticulture Safeer Asad Ghumman, Zone In-charge Khurram Ali Khokhar also accompanied the DG.