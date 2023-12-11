Open Menu

DG PHA Suspends Three Gardeners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Rauf Khan suspended three gardeners for absenteeism from duty during a surprise inspection of different parks, here on Monday.

According to official sources, two gardeners from Aam Khas Bagh and one from Gol Bagh were found absent.

A few days ago, the PHA administration instructed staffers to ensure their presence in the parks during duty timings.

Similarly, the supervisors of the Parks concerned Ishfaq Sindhu and Muhammad Faheem were also issued show-cause notices.

The Director General stated that it was the shared responsibility of gardeners and security guards to maintain care of plants and security at the Parks. He added that strict action would be taken against the officials found demonstrating lethargy.

