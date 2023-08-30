DG PHA visit city localities, reviews horticulture arrangements

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo conducted a surprise inspection of various areas in the city on Wednesday.

He visited The Mall, Circular Garden, Domoria Bridge, Station Park, and Nasir Bagh.

During this inspection, Wattoo highlighted the need for swift action to enhance aesthetic and functional aspects of these locations.

One of the pivotal points of focus during the visit was Chairing Cross Square on The Mall.

Wattoo directed immediate attention towards the restoration of the iconic fountain, enhancement of lighting, and improvements in horticultural features.

He underscored the urgency of completing tasks promptly. Similarly, instructions were issued to address both civil infrastructure and horticultural aspects in Circular Garden.

Domoria Bridge and Station Park also came under the director general's scrutiny, particularly focusing on the maintenance of flower beds and green belts.

Wattoo thoroughly reviewed progress of horticultural work in these spaces, highlighting the significance of upholding their visual allure and green ambiance.

During the inspection at Nasir Bagh, Wattoo engaged with local residents who were utilizing the park for recreational activities. This interaction provided him with valuable insights into their requirements and preferences.

Addressing their concerns, he issued directives to ensure activation of all amenities which includeclean and accessible restroom facilities with a consistent supply of drinking water.

