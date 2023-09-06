DG PHA visits city localities to check horticulture work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Wednesday conducted an inspection of various areas of the city and checked horticulture work.

During the inspection visit to Model Town, Liberty Chowk, Township, Canal Road, Jail Road and the Railway Station, he focused on assessing the condition of roads and green belts, as well as overseeing ongoing horticultural efforts.

Wattoo also took a closer look at the cleanliness of the roads and the progress in creating new flower beds within the green belts.

He issued clear directives to the responsible officers, emphasizing the need for the prompt completion of horticultural projects in Township.

Expressing his displeasure at the presence of litter on the green belts, he sternly instructed the officers, making it clear on urgent basis, adding that any negligence in maintaining the cleanliness and horticultural aspects of these areas would not be tolerated.

He further underscored the importance of citizens' active participation in preserving the city's beauty, urging them to refrain from littering and contribute positively.