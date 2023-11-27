DG PHA visits city parks to review beautification work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Director General (DG), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hassan Ranjha here on Monday visited different city parks and reviewed the ongoing beautification work.

The DG directed the authorities concerned to complete the beautification work as soon as possible.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha also inspected cleanliness arrangements and instructed the officials concerned to provide all basic facilities in the parks.

He informed that the authority was utilizing all available resources to make the city clean and green and uplift the parks.

The authorities concerned had been directed to complete ongoing renovation and beautification work of all the parks within the shortest possible time frame, he said adding, that efforts were also being made to repair faulty lights, swings and walking tracks besides improving the security of the parks.

The PHA officers had also been instructed to utilize all available resources to ensure the provision of the best recreational facilities to the public in all the parks of the town, he added.

The PHA was planting maximum saplings and enhancing greenery, particularly in parks and green belts of the city, he added.

During the visit, the officers concerned of PHA were also present.