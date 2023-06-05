UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Visits Different Parts Of City

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 06:25 PM

DG PHA visits different parts of city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo visited various roads of the city and places to review the measures taken for beautification of the city on the World Environment Day.

He visited Ferozepur Road, Hussain Chowk, Samanabad, Children's Park, Muslim Town nursery and other places and reviewed the horticulture works.

The DG PHA issued instructions to officers to install new flower plants on the centre median of highways, to make new flower beds and greenbelts on Ferozepur Road.

In this regard, the DG said that the PHA was working day and night to protect the environment of Lahore city.

He said that like the whole world, Pakistan is also facing severe environmental pollution at present. Every Pakistani has to collectively and individually play his role to improve the environment, he added.

The DG said the PHA was working to achieve the target of planting 10 lakh saplings this year. The plan to plant 30 urban forests at various sites in the city would also be completed soon, he promised.

