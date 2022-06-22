UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Visits Different Roads, Parks Of Murree To Inspect Beautification Work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Xenia Humayun on Wednesday visited different roads and parks of Murree and inspected beautification work.

The DG also directed the officers to accelerate pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

Flanked by PHA officers, the DG visited different parks and roads and instructed the PHA officers to uplift all the parks, besides completing the ongoing renovation work as soon as possible.

Appreciating the performance of the PHA, she said that the officers concerned should make all-out efforts for beautification of Murree.

Director Horticulture, PHA Sheikh Tariq Mehmood briefed the DG about the ongoing beautification and development projects.

The DG said that all available resources should be utilized for beautification of Murree and also gave instructions for plantation and beautification of several other points.

She said that solid steps should be taken to provide more recreational and tourism facilities to the visitors.

