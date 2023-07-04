DG PHA visits GOR-1 park to review cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmed Hasan Ranjha here on Tuesday visited GOR-1 park and reviewed the facilities available in the park.

The DG said that PHA was striving to provide the best recreational facilities to the citizens.

He said that a beautiful park was constructed in GOR-1 by PHA to facilitate the residents of the area.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the DG visited the park after Eid-ul-Azha holidays and reviewed the sanitation work and issued instructions to further improve cleanliness arrangements.

Director Horticulture, Sheikh Tariq Mehmood was also present on the occasion, she added.