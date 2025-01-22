DG PHA Visits Gorakhpur Nursery
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha here on Wednesday visited Gorakhpur Nursery and gave instructions to the officers concerned about growth of the plants and flowers
The DG said that Gorakhpur Nursery is one of the largest nurseries of Punjab.
Gorakhpur Nursery, covering an area of 100,000 kanals, has all types of flowers and plants, he said adding, Gorakhpur Nursery is first government commercial nursery of its kind where the supply of plants to the parks and green belts of Rawalpindi is being ensured.
Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that with the help of Gorakhpur Nursery, PHA has become self-sufficient in providing ornamental plants and saplings to the parks of Rawalpindi city and all the parks of the city are provided with plants, grass and flower seedlings from Gorakhpur Nursery.
The DG during his visit also inspected various sections related to the preparation of flower beds and plant growth in Gorakhpur Nursery.
Ahmed Hassan Ranjha further informed that 30,000 plants are currently being grown in Gorakhpur Nursery and Rawalpindi has become self-sufficient in availability of trees, plants and flowers for the parks.
Special arrangements have also been made for the cultivation of ornamental plants in Gorakhpur to enhance the beauty of Rawalpindi city.
He informed that PHA is successfully fulfilling all its requirements from Gorakhpur Nursery to beautify the parks and green belts of the city.
