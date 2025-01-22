Open Menu

DG PHA Visits Gorakhpur Nursery

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 09:58 PM

DG PHA visits Gorakhpur Nursery

Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha here on Wednesday visited Gorakhpur Nursery and gave instructions to the officers concerned about growth of the plants and flowers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha here on Wednesday visited Gorakhpur Nursery and gave instructions to the officers concerned about growth of the plants and flowers.

The DG said that Gorakhpur Nursery is one of the largest nurseries of Punjab.

Gorakhpur Nursery, covering an area of 100,000 kanals, has all types of flowers and plants, he said adding, Gorakhpur Nursery is first government commercial nursery of its kind where the supply of plants to the parks and green belts of Rawalpindi is being ensured.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that with the help of Gorakhpur Nursery, PHA has become self-sufficient in providing ornamental plants and saplings to the parks of Rawalpindi city and all the parks of the city are provided with plants, grass and flower seedlings from Gorakhpur Nursery.

The DG during his visit also inspected various sections related to the preparation of flower beds and plant growth in Gorakhpur Nursery.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha further informed that 30,000 plants are currently being grown in Gorakhpur Nursery and Rawalpindi has become self-sufficient in availability of trees, plants and flowers for the parks.

Special arrangements have also been made for the cultivation of ornamental plants in Gorakhpur to enhance the beauty of Rawalpindi city.

He informed that PHA is successfully fulfilling all its requirements from Gorakhpur Nursery to beautify the parks and green belts of the city.

Recent Stories

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of ..

RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate

31 minutes ago
 Non formal education model to help elevating enrol ..

Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani

3 minutes ago
 ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML- ..

ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case

3 minutes ago
 FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

3 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

46 minutes ago
 Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MEN ..

Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024

46 minutes ago
 E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulter ..

E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan