DG PHA visits ladies park, greenbelt

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi here on Sunday visited Ladies Park Company Bagh and Tariqabad greenbelt.

According to Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the DG PHA inspected various sections of ladies park and reviewed the work completed under Phase-I. He issued orders for leveling and plantation with proper lease lining of the park under Phase-II.

PHA DG Syed Tauqeer said that Company Bagh was the main park of city and its designing was being done in an ideal way so that visitors do not face any kind of problem.

He said the PHA office at Company Bagh would be converted into a proper PHA Complex where a machinery shed would also be constructed and the horticulture wing would also be shifted to facilitate the ongoing projects of the Authority.

Later, he visited Tariqabad Mohini road greenbelt and directed the timely completion of the greenbelt project.

Removing encroachment around the greenbelt must be ensured and a green wallwould also be constructed on rear side of greenbelt to enhance the beauty of area.