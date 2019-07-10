UrduPoint.com
DG PHA Visits Murree Road To Inspect Beautification Project Work

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:07 PM

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Syed Shafqat Raza Wednesday visited Murree Road to inspect beautification project work and directed the officers to further uplift Green belts of the road and its medians

He also directed the officers to accelerate pace of the work to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

He visited Rehmanabad, Liaquat Bagh Park, Rialto Park, Marrir Chowk and other areas and instructed the PHA officers to uplift all these areas and develop the Rialto Park again besides plantation of maximum saplings.

He said, "We are making efforts for beautification of the city under 'Glorious Rawalpindi' project."Under the project, the beautification of all entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured.

The DG said, joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a model town.

