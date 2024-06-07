Open Menu

DG PHA Visits Nurseries, Parks In Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha on Friday visited nurseries and parks in Murree.

The DG issued directives regarding plantation, green belts, flood lights, rope lights and pole planters.

During the visit, the DG reviewed the nurseries, public parks and recreational facilities.

DG said that PHA Rawalpindi is committed to provide quality entertainment facilities to the citizens as per the special instructions issued by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

He instructed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for the improvement of the parks.

The DG visited the areas of Jhika Gali, Upper Jhika Gali Road, Fourth Chowk Road, Government House Road, Bagh Shaheedan Road and other areas.

He also inspected hanging baskets, plantations, pole planters, rope lights erected at roadsides and PHA Murree nurseries.

