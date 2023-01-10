UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Visits Park

Published January 10, 2023

DG PHA visits park

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi on Tuesday visited the Sabharwal Park, City Road, to review facilities being provided to visitors.

According to Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the DG directed the staff to fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and make sure all possible facilities in the park for visitors.

He checked cleanliness condition of the park and museum besides reviewing the plantation target for 2023.

All resources were being utilized for beautification of the city as well as renovation of the parks, the DG said.

Later, Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafique Niazi gave detailed briefing to the DGabout ongoing projects for renovation of parks.

