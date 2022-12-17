UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Visits 'Safe Life Thalassemia Center':

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi on Saturday visited Safe Life Thalassemmia Center at DHQ Teaching Hospital and inquired about health of children.

According to consultant media PHA Shafqat, the DG appreciated efforts of the center and also directed the PHA to make a team to arrange blood for Thalassemia patients.

The PHA will organise various seminar and programmes with the coordination of Safe Life Center to raise awareness among people about the disease, he said.

Incharge Safe Life Thalassemia center Dr Tanveer Ahmed Silhari briefed the DGabout performance and patients treatment.

