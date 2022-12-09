DG PHA visits various parks:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Syed Tauqeer Haider on Friday paid a surprise vis­it to various parks as well as green belts of the city and inspected the various sections of the parks.

According to the media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the DG PHA directed the staff to fulfill their responsibilities with efficiently and make sure all the facilities in the parks for the visitors.

The DG PHA Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi expressed anger over the deteriorated condition of wash rooms and leakage of sewerage line in Rehmat-ul-Alameen Park and directed to plant new saplings at the park.

All resources were being utilized for the beautification of the city as well as renovation of the parks', the DG PHA said.

Later, the DG PHA visited Miyawaki forest and reviewed various sections of the forest.