UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Visits Various Parks:

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

DG PHA visits various parks:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Syed Tauqeer Haider on Friday paid a surprise vis­it to various parks as well as green belts of the city and inspected the various sections of the parks.

According to the media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the DG PHA directed the staff to fulfill their responsibilities with efficiently and make sure all the facilities in the parks for the visitors.

The DG PHA Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi expressed anger over the deteriorated condition of wash rooms and leakage of sewerage line in Rehmat-ul-Alameen Park and directed to plant new saplings at the park.

All resources were being utilized for the beautification of the city as well as renovation of the parks', the DG PHA said.

Later, the DG PHA visited Miyawaki forest and reviewed various sections of the forest.

Related Topics

Media All

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

10 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

10 minutes ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

21 minutes ago
 Get the â€˜Festive Feelsâ€™ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the â€˜Festive Feelsâ€™ with Emirates, all December long

27 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

40 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after D ..

Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after DailyMail apologizes from PM

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.