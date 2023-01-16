DG PHA visits various parks, greenbelt

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi Monday visited the Ladies Park, Company Park, Children Park as well as Tariqabad greenbelt to review facilities being provided to the visitors.

According to the media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the DG inspected cleanliness situation of the parks, besides reviewing various sections of Ladies Park including Baradari and walking track.

He directed the staff to fulfill their responsibilities with efficiently and make sure all facilities in the park for visitors.

All resources were being utilised for the beautification of city as well as renovation of the parks', said DG.

Later, the PHA staff gave detailed briefing to DG regarding ongoing renovation projects of the parks and set up new greenbelts in the city.