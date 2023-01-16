UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Visits Various Parks, Greenbelt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DG PHA visits various parks, greenbelt

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi Monday visited the Ladies Park, Company Park, Children Park as well as Tariqabad greenbelt to review facilities being provided to the visitors.

According to the media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the DG inspected cleanliness situation of the parks, besides reviewing various sections of Ladies Park including Baradari and walking track.

He directed the staff to fulfill their responsibilities with efficiently and make sure all facilities in the park for visitors.

All resources were being utilised for the beautification of city as well as renovation of the parks', said DG.

Later, the PHA staff gave detailed briefing to DG regarding ongoing renovation projects of the parks and set up new greenbelts in the city.

Related Topics

Company Media All

Recent Stories

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

25 minutes ago
 LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

1 hour ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

2 hours ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

2 hours ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.