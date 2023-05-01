DG PHA visits various parks, greenbelts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi visited various parks and inspected greenbelts in the city on Monday.

According to consultant Media PHA Sargodha Shafqat Awan, the DG visited Joy Land, Company Bagh and various greenbelts and reviewed renovation work, ongoing development projects and progress regarding tree plantation campaign in the city.

The DG said the authority was utilising all available resources for beautification of the city and making the city green.

He said no effort would be spared to provide healthy environment to citizens.

Kazmi said due to Asia's largest stone crushing market located near Sargodha city, the pollution factor was very high in the city and its surroundings for which the PHA was working on an emergency basis to counter the air pollution.

He directed the PHA officials to make sure timely completion of ongoing development projects in parks.