DG PHA visits various parks in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General PHA Farid Ahmed paid a surprise visit to various parks as well as green belts of the city here on Thursday.

Deputy Director (Admin) Muhammad Shafiq Niazi, Media consultant Shafqat Awan, PS to DG Dilawar Mumtaz also accompanied the DG.

The DG PHA visited District Council, Katchery road, Art Council, Sessions Court, Boutique Garden, Tahli Chowk Green Belts, Jhal Chakian Nursery and other areas of the city.

He said that the free-plants distribution had been started adding that the decision, taken by PHA should be strictly implemented to make Sargodha city clean and green and instructions had also been issued to ensure attendance of all PHA employees during the drive.