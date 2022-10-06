UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Visits Various Parks In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DG PHA visits various parks in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General PHA Farid Ahmed paid a surprise visit to various parks as well as green belts of the city here on Thursday.

Deputy Director (Admin) Muhammad Shafiq Niazi, Media consultant Shafqat Awan, PS to DG Dilawar Mumtaz also accompanied the DG.

The DG PHA visited District Council, Katchery road, Art Council, Sessions Court, Boutique Garden, Tahli Chowk Green Belts, Jhal Chakian Nursery and other areas of the city.

He said that the free-plants distribution had been started adding that the decision, taken by PHA should be strictly implemented to make Sargodha city clean and green and instructions had also been issued to ensure attendance of all PHA employees during the drive.

Related Topics

Visit Road Sargodha Media All Court

Recent Stories

Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of P ..

Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz

4 minutes ago
 Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

2 hours ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

2 hours ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.