DG PHA Visits Various Parks Of The City To Inspect The Urban Forestation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:57 PM

Director-General Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Sumaira Rabbani Tuesday visited various parks of Bahawalpur to inspect the maintenance and development of urban forestation

She visited Farid Park, Madar-e-Millat Park, and Shahdara Park.

Director General PHA inspected the urban forestation and seasonal plants in the parks.

She said that special attention should be paid to the maintenance and irrigation of plants.

Deputy Director Horticulture Abid Yaseen and other staff were present on the occasion.

