DG PHA visits various parks of the city to inspect the urban forestation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Director-General Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Sumaira Rabbani Tuesday visited various parks of Bahawalpur to inspect the maintenance and development of urban forestation.

She visited Farid Park, Madar-e-Millat Park, and Shahdara Park.

Director General PHA inspected the urban forestation and seasonal plants in the parks.

She said that special attention should be paid to the maintenance and irrigation of plants.

Deputy Director Horticulture Abid Yaseen and other staff were present on the occasion.