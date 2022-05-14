UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Visits Various Roads, Parks To Inspect Beautification Work

Published May 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Saturday visited different roads, parks of Rawalpindi and Murree to inspect beautification work.

He instructed the officers to further uplift green belts of different roads and their medians.

He also directed the officers to accelerate pace of the work to complete the ongoing project within shortest possible time frame.

While visiting different parks and other areas he instructed the PHA officers to uplift all the parks besides completing the ongoing renovation work as soon as possible.

He said, 'We are making all-out efforts for beautification of Rawalpindi and Murree.' Under the project, the beautification of entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured, he added.

The DG said, joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a model town.

On the occasion, Director Horticulture, Sheikh Tariq Mehmood and other PHA officers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

