DG PHA vows to equip security system with modern lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan has said that the security system would be equipped with modern lines as the safety of the masses was a top priority.

He expressed these views while inspecting security matters at the head office and parks here on Saturday.

He directed officials concerned to install CCTV cameras at the head office and parks to improve the security system.

He stated that CCTV cameras were installed at big parks and added that cameras would also be installed at other places where needed.

The DG PHA said that they were focusing on security and other matters along with recreational activities.

He directed the security guards to perform their duties with devotion.

Meanwhile, DG PHA also cut cake along with Christian employees regarding Christmas Day at head office.

He said that the Christian employees were an important part of the society and added that the salaries have also been issued to them in time.