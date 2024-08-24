DG PHATA visits one window operation center to review facilities being provided to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Director General (DG) Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) Saif Anwar Jappa here on Saturday visited the One Window Operation Center established in connection with ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project in Deputy Commissioner Office.

During the visit, Saif Anwar Jappa reviewed all the administrative matters in detail including the facilities being provided to the citizens and also interacted with the people who came to get information about ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project.

The DG also inquired from the citizens about the facilities being provided at One Window Operation Center.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema gave a detailed briefing to Saif Anwar Jappa.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq and DD North Punjab Benazir Bhutto Income Support Program, Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The DG said that the housing project is aimed at addressing the housing needs of low-income families.

Under the initiative, low-income people including workers and laborers would be able to own their houses, he added.

Saif Anwar Jappa said that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project for poor and deserving citizens.

Under the project, people who are unable to build their own houses despite owning land would be benefited, he added.

In the first phase, interest-free loans would be provided to 70,000 families for the construction of the houses, Saif Anwar Jappa said adding, this loan would be paid back over a period of seven years.

Under the plan, there would be a monthly installment of Rs 14,000 and there would be no installment in the first three months, he said.

The owners of 1 to 5 marla plots in urban areas and 10 marla plots in rural areas would be eligible for the loan, he informed.

Those who meet the criteria of ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project could get information from One Window Operation Center established at DC Office Rawalpindi, the DC said.