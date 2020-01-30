UrduPoint.com
DG PHSA Directs Implementation Of Health Strategy 2018-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:01 PM

DG PHSA directs implementation of health strategy 2018-19

Director General (DG) Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA), Dr. Ayub Roz has directed the implementation of the provincial health strategy 2018-19 for activation and development of the PHSA network in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Provincial Health Services academy (PHSA), Dr. Ayub Roz has directed the implementation of the provincial health strategy 2018-19 for activation and development of the PHSA network in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the head of allied institutes and other staff members wherein the talked in detail with the heads of the PHSA network, directors, deputy directors and assistant directors regarding further activation of the institutes and their requirements.

Addressing the meeting, the DG PHSA said that the institutes of PHSA have been recognized as crucial organizations of the health department as they are benefiting thousands of people.

He said that health department is playing active and serious role in the development and activation of the PHSA network.

He further said that very soon the establishment of new nursing, paramedics and public health institutions in would be recommended in the newly merged districts.

He also assured meeting all requirements of those nursing colleges that have been recently upgraded and directed the dispatch the PC-I and SNE for approval with immediate effect.

The DG Health Services Academy stressed the launching of evening classes in nursing, paramedics and public health schools and adhering to merit in admissions.

