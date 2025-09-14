DG PILAC Calls For Strong Media Engagement To Protect 'Punjabi Language Heritage'
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Director General of the Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) Sunday reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the Punjabi language and its rich cultural heritage, stressing the need for media awareness to promote and preserve this culture, particularly among the younger generation.
In a recent exclusive conversation with a state news channel, the Director General (DG) emphasized the vital importance of preserving and promoting the Punjabi language. She discussed how language plays a crucial role in connecting communities and safeguarding cultural heritage, adding, Punjab government under CM leadership remains committed to ensuring that the Punjabi language not only survives but thrives in contemporary society.
In this regard, initiatives such as the establishment of a modern auditorium and an art gallery within the Punjab Institute of Language, Art, and Culture (PILAC) are noteworthy achievements aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation for the cultural richness of Punjab, she highlighted.
Additionally, the DG further mentioned the significant progress made by PILAC in digitizing over 18,000 Punjabi books, making them more accessible to the public, adding, this digitization project is a vital step toward preserving the language in the digital age, ensuring that future generations have easy access to literature and educational resources in Punjabi.
Alongside this, she said the department has launched an audiobook initiative specifically for children, offering an innovative way to engage young minds in learning the language through modern technology. These efforts reflect a forward-thinking approach to language preservation and cultural promotion.
The DG also pointed out the various seminars and workshops organized by PILAC that aim to raise awareness and encourage active participation in preserving Punjabi as a living language. Through these platforms, experts and enthusiasts alike can engage in meaningful discussions on how to keep the language relevant, adaptable, and prominent in both academic and popular culture.
These collective efforts show a concerted push to not only protect the Punjabi language but to ensure it flourishes in the digital era, benefiting future generations, she concluded.
